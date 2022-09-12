Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / Govt receives about 333 crore from PFC as dividend tranche: DIPAM Secretary

PFC is committed to ensuring overall development of the society by extending financial support to various developmental initiatives in the areas of Health, Education and Skill Development.
1 min read . 06:12 PM ISTLivemint

  • Earlier in August, the state-owned firm posted a marginal rise in consolidated net profit at 4,579.53 crore for June quarter 2022-23.

Department of Investment and Public Asset Management secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey on 12 September said that the government has received about 333 crore from Power Finance Corporation (PWC) as dividend tranche.

Taking to Twitter, DIPAM Secretary wrote, "Government has received about 333 crore from PFC as dividend tranche."

In August 2022, the board of directors of government-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) approved an interim dividend of 2.25 per equity share of the face value of 10 each for 2022-23.

The 'record date' for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the interim dividend was 3 September 2022. The date of payment /dispatch of the interim dividend was on or before 11 September, 2022.

Also, the PFC Board on August 12, 2022 accorded approval for creation of Power Asset Management Company (PAMC) for taking over the stressed/NPA power assets.

Earlier in August, the state-owned firm posted a marginal rise in consolidated net profit at 4,579.53 crore for June quarter 2022-23. The net profit of the company was 4,554.98 crore in the year-ago period, its BSE filing said.

In the past 12 months, Power Finance Corporation Ltd. has declared an equity dividend amounting to 12 per share. At the current share price of 118.90, this results in a dividend yield of 10.09%, as per data by Trendlyne.

