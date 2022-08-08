Govt restricts exports of suji, maida from 14 Aug

Govt restricts exports of suji, maida from 14 Aug1 min read . 10:09 PM IST
BENGALURU :The Union government on Monday restricted exports of maida, semolina and all variants of wheat flour (atta) from 14 August, a month after it restricted the exports of plain atta in view of global supply disruptions in wheat.
The move is part of a series of measures to prevent the sharp rise in domestic wheat prices which have spiked since March on account of low production and a sharp drop in procurement.
Exports of maida, semolina, etc will be allowed subject to clearance from the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on wheat exports, according to an official order by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).
"During the periods from August 8 to August 14 the following consignments of Maida Suji and will be allowed to be exported when loading on the ship has comments before this notification ...(or) in cases where consignment has been handed over to the customs before this notification," said the DGFT order.
According to the order, the export of all shipments approved by the IMG shall BE allowed subject to issuance of quality certificate from the export inspection council (EIC)
In July, the government had restricted exports of wheat flour and on 13 May it had banned wheat exports.
