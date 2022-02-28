Travel advisory: India on Monday revised international travel advisory, providing various exemptions for Indians being evacuated from Ukraine. As per the new advisory, mandatory pre-boarding negative RT-PCR test and vaccination certificate have been exempted for Indians. Uploading documents before departure on Air-Suvidha Portal has also been exempted.

Further, individuals who have completed their Covid vaccination have been allowed to leave the arrival airport in India with the advice to self-monitor their health for next 14 days.

Health Ministry revises int'l travel advisory; provides various exemptions for Indians being evacuated from Ukraine



— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022

In case a traveller is not able to submit pre-arrival RTPCR test or who has not completed their Covid vaccination, they have been allowed to submit their samples on arrival.

Thousands of students have been stuck in Ukraine after Russian invasion.

