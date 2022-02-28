Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Travel advisory: India on Monday revised international travel advisory, providing various exemptions for Indians being evacuated from Ukraine. As per the new advisory, mandatory pre-boarding negative RT-PCR test and vaccination certificate have been exempted for Indians. Uploading documents before departure on Air-Suvidha Portal has also been exempted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, individuals who have completed their Covid vaccination have been allowed to leave the arrival airport in India with the advice to self-monitor their health for next 14 days.

In case a traveller is not able to submit pre-arrival RTPCR test or who has not completed their Covid vaccination, they have been allowed to submit their samples on arrival. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thousands of students have been stuck in Ukraine after Russian invasion.

