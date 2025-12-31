New Delhi: Nearly two months after the cabinet cleared the export promotion mission (EPM) on 12 November, the government launched the market access support (MAS) intervention on Wednesday. The MAS will strengthen buyer connect, improve visibility of Indian products abroad, and support exporters, especially small businesses, in navigating entry into priority and emerging markets, the commerce ministry said in a statement.
Govt rolls out market access support scheme to push Indian exports into new markets
SummaryThe commerce ministry said the move signals a shift towards more structured and outcome-driven efforts to help Indian exporters, especially MSMEs and first-time exporters, gain a foothold in overseas markets.
