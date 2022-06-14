RBI announced that the nomination of the part-time non-official Directors is for a period of four years with effect from June 14, or until further orders.
The government has nominated Anand Gopal Mahindra, Venu Srinivasan, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel, and Dr. Ravindra H. Dholakia as part-time non-official Directors on the central board of RBI for a tenure of 4 years effective from Tuesday.
In a statement, RBI announced that the nomination of the above-mentioned part-time non-official Directors is for a period of four years with effect from June 14, or until further orders.
RBI said, "the Central Government has nominated Anand Gopal Mahindra, Venu Srinivasan, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel, and Dr. Ravindra H. Dholakia as part-time non-official Directors on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India, for a period of four years with effect from June 14, 2022, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday in its regulatory filing confirmed the appointment of the chairman Pankaj R. Patel as the part-time Non-official Director in the Central Board of the RBI.
Patel is on the Board of various institutions including Invest India, a Member of the Mission Steering Group (MSG), the highest policy-making and steering body constituted under the National Health Mission (NHM), and of the Drug Technical Advisory Board by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India, New Delhi. He is also the Chairman of the Board of Governors and Society, IIM, Udaipur, and a Member of the Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad.
Anand Mahindra is the chairman of Indian multinational conglomerate, Mahindra Group which has diverse businesses in aerospace, agribusiness, aftermarket, automotive, construction equipment, defence, energy, finance and insurance, information technology, leisure and hospitality, logistics, real estate, and retail among others. The Group's flagship company is Mahindra & Mahindra which is one of the automobile giants in the country.
Meanwhile, Ravindra Dholakia a retired Professor of IIM, Ahmedabad, has more than 38 years of experience in regional economic development, economic analysis and policy, international economics, and health economics. He is an Independent Director at Adani Transmission.
The Indian industrialist Venu Srinivasan is currently the Chairman Emeritus of Sundaram-Clayton and TVS Motor which is the third-largest two-wheelers manufacturer. Srinivasan also serves on the board of Tata Sons.
