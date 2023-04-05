Govt says no plan to use Aadhaar data for census1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 06:18 PM IST
The Centre has said that there is no plan to use Aadhaar data for the census
The government has no plan to use Aadhaar data for census, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar told Lok Sabha on Wednesday. "The Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India has informed that there is no plan to use Aadhaar data for census," he said in a written reply.
