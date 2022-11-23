Govt says will take steps to curb any abnormal rise in wheat prices1 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 09:08 PM IST
- In May 2022, the Centre banned exports of wheat to boost domestic supplies and control prices
The Central government said on Wednesday that it will take steps if the prices of wheat rise abnormally in the country while asserting that it was closely monitoring the prices in the retail market. Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said the wheat and rice stocks position is comfortable. He said it was above the buffer requirements of the government.