Govt sends team to Kerala to probe Avian influenza outbreak2 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 06:29 PM IST
The Union health ministry has deployed a high-level seven-member team to Kerala to investigate the avian influenza outbreak in the state. The team will not only investigate the avian influenza outbreak in detail but also submit a report. The team will also submit recommendations on avian influenza.