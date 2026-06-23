Govt set to bring MSME law change to ease payment delays, boost ease of biz

New Delhi: The government is working on changes to laws on micro, small, and medium enterprises in a bid to speed up resolution of delayed payment disputes, scrap minor penalties and ease compliance for them, according to three people aware of the development. The amendments are likely to be introduced in the monsoon session of Parliament, they said. The month-long Parliament session is set to start on 21 July.
New Delhi: The government is working on changes to laws on micro, small, and medium enterprises in a bid to speed up resolution of delayed payment disputes, scrap minor penalties and ease compliance for them, according to three people aware of the development. The amendments are likely to be introduced in the monsoon session of Parliament, they said. The month-long Parliament session is set to start on 21 July.
The amendments are likely to focus on Chapter V of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (MSMED) Act, 2006, which deals with the vexed issue of delayed payments to MSMEs, a longstanding concern for small businesses, the people said.
The amendments are likely to focus on Chapter V of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (MSMED) Act, 2006, which deals with the vexed issue of delayed payments to MSMEs, a longstanding concern for small businesses, the people said.
The amendments would aim to ensure more efficient dispute resolution, said one of the three people cited above, a government official speaking on the condition of anonymity.
The removal of minor penalties for MSMEs was earlier slated to be a part of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions Bill), 2025, dubbed the Jan Vishwas 2.0 bill, a law to improve the ease of doing business in the country, according to an August 2025 draft of the bill.
The bill was, however, referred to a select Lok Sabha committee. In the final bill, which became law in April 2026 after the committee's recommendations, the amendments earlier proposed to the MSMED Act were dropped, Mint reported on 27 March.
According to the MSME Samadhaan portal, over 103,000 payment-related complaints involving claims of over ₹29,000 crore have been filed since 2017. This assumes significance given that India's 87 million registered MSMEs contribute about 30.1% to India’s GDP and account for 35.4% of manufacturing output and nearly 45% of India’s trade.
“We had pitched these administrative reforms for the Jan Vishwas 2.0 bill, but then a decision was made to pull them back and amend the MSMED Act (MSME Development Act) with some broader changes,” said the government official cited above.
According to the existing law, if an MSME wants to raise a dispute to claim delayed payments, it must file a complaint with the micro and small enterprise facilitation councils (MSEFCs). These MSEFCs need to verify the complaint, and refer the dispute to out-of-court means of dispute resolution: first go for mediation and conciliation, and if the dispute persists, arbitration.
These councils were established in 2017 in state capitals and other metropolitan regions under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (MSMED) Act, 2006. There were 161 MSEFCs in the country as of March 2025.
“Amendments may be made to Chapter V of the Act, which deals with the vexed issue of delayed payments to MSMEs from clients, as well as making changes to increase overall ease of doing business," said the second government official cited above, who also did not wish to be named. Chapter V details the procedure to set up MSEFCs and operate them, as well as the procedure for closure of MSMEs.
Queries emailed to the ministries of MSME and commerce—which had passed the Jan Vishwas 2.0 law—the cabinet secretariat and the Lok Sabha secretariat remained unanswered.
Case for MSMEs
Experts say delayed payments to MSMEs from their larger clients has been an ongoing issue for decades.
“Historically, India's policy has worked towards building accountability from larger businesses which buy from smaller businesses. In any value chain, the apex business pays its immediate supplier, a tier-1 business, which is also a fairly large and established business. It is this tier-1 business which purchases from MSME suppliers. A cash-flow issue at the very top could easily spell bad news for the entire chain. This is why earlier policies have focused on making big companies disclose their MSME payments annually,” said Arun Maira, a former member of the erstwhile Planning Commission.
“The growth of an economy is also determined significantly by the growth of smaller enterprises. India needs to learn that small businesses need to evolve, grow, and become more competitive for overall economic growth. There are numerous examples in countries like Japan, China, and South Korea,” Maira added.
Delayed payments impact the working capital of MSMEs. "Working capital loans are very difficult for MSMEs, even more challenging than capex loans, and working capital shortages could immediately lead to temporary halting of operations," said Veeramani C, professor and director, Centre for Development Studies, a Thiruvanthapuram-based economic policy think tank. "Global adverse economic conditions aggravate MSME working capital issues, as lenders become more cautious.”
Work in progress
India's small businesses have faced one challenge after another over the last few years, including the pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, the Israel-Hamas war, harsh US tariffs, and the West Asia war this year.
The government has been trying to ease the pressures of MSMEs to cushion them from the impact of the West Asia war, including plans to seek Reserve Bank of India support for regulatory relaxations, including on special mention account (SMA) and non-performing asset (NPA) classification timelines, as reported by Mint in April.
The MSME ministry also created an online dispute resolution (ODR) portal in June last year to allow MSMEs access to private sector dispute resolution service providers, potentially entailing faster results in arbitration and mediation.
Some industry stakeholders say infusing technology and even artificial intelligence (AI) could enable faster dispute resolution for delayed payments.
“There have been proposals in government consultations to include, say AI, in supporting a procedure like mediation. The AI can monitor progress, tell whether parties have provided accurate information about payments, and can recommend further actions – of course, the final decision lies with the parties," said Anil Bharadwaj, secretary general of the Federation of Indian Small and Medium Enterprises that represents 740 member organizations. "This can work well in a case when the small supplier business and the large buyer client are both private sector entities.”