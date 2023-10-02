‘14-minute miracle’: Govt shares video of rapid cleaning of Vande Bharat trains

The government has shared a video that shows a Vande Bharat train coach being cleaned swiftly by 'Vande Veers' – the workers assigned this task – in 14 minutes. Termed as the ‘14-minute cleaning miracle’, the practice is to be followed in all the Vande Bharat trains plying across the country.

Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar, while posting the video on his X account, said the initiative is a "brilliant showcase" of the Centre's flagship Swachh Bharat Abhiyan or the Clean India campaign. "Kudos to hardwork and dedication of Vande Veers – the team of Railway staff who carried out the task (sic)," he added.

The cleanliness campaign for Vande Bharat trains, known for their swifter, comfortable and convenient travel experience, was formally launched by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Cantt Railway Station.

More than 32 Vande Bharat trains across the nation will adopt this swift cleaning mechanism, making it a daily affair, officials said.

The initiative emulates the rapid cleaning procedures witnessed in Japan's bullet trains, where they achieve a cleaning time of 7 minutes.

A process that once consumed 3-4 hours will now be executed within a mere 15 minutes, top sources of the Ministry of Railways told news agency ANI.

The sources said that each coach of the Vande Bharat train will be cleaned by a dedicated team of four cleaning staff. Extensive training programs, spanning over a month, have equipped these staff members for the meticulously planned manual cleaning process. Multiple mock drills have further fine-tuned their skills, ensuring a seamless execution of the rapid cleaning operation.

It is notable that earlier this year in January, Railways Minister Vaishnaw had hinted at a transformation in the cleaning process of India's premium trains.

With this initiative, the Railways plans to extend the same efficient cleaning mechanism to all trains once proven effective and fully functional, the officials reportedly added.

(With ANI inputs)

