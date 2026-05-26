Centre hits pause on surrogate ad norms fearing legal blowback

Dhirendra KumarVaruni Khosla
5 min read26 May 2026, 05:45 AM IST
logo
Experts said the absence of a precise statutory definition creates a major legal grey area for enforcement.
Summary
The plan to crack down on surrogate advertising by alcohol companies has been shelved amid an inability to define the practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and fears of legal challenges from the industry.

New Delhi: The government has quietly put on the back burner its plan to tighten norms on surrogate advertising, as the department of consumer affairs struggles to craft a watertight, legally sustainable definition to curb the practice, said two people aware of the matter.

The lack of a precise definition for surrogate advertising could leave regulators open to possible legal challenges from the country's largest liquor firms, including the Indian arms of Pernod Ricard and Diageo, apart from United Breweries, Carlsberg India and Radico Khaitan, they said, requesting not be named. An overly broad rule risks being struck down, potentially legitimising the very practices it seeks to curb.

For now, such advertisements would be regulated on a case-by-case basis under the existing Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements, 2022, notified by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), they said.

Also Read | CCPA fines Snapdeal ₹5 lakh for selling non-BIS-certified toys

“There is a concern that any vague or overly broad provisions could face legal scrutiny over interpretation issues and their impact on legitimate brand extensions and commercial speech,” said the first of the two persons cited above.

The deadlock brings out the core of the issue: state governments heavily reliant on alcohol excise revenues are unlikely to aggressively enforce advertising restrictions on a sector that Crisil Ratings estimated at 5.3 trillion in FY26.

Mint first reported on 14 March 2024 about the government’s plan to draft stricter guidelines to curb surrogate advertisements.

Queries sent to the consumer affairs ministry on the issue remained unanswered till press time. Queries emailed to Pernod Ricard India, United Breweries, Carlsberg India, and Radico Khaitan also remained unanswered.

Public health advocates say that alcohol makers exploit a loophole, using look-alike branding on soda, packaged water and music events to keep their labels in front of consumers, while, technically, complying with advertising restrictions.

Investigations continue under existing rules

Investigations against some leading industry players are also underway under various provisions of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA), the second of the two persons mentioned above said, without naming any specific brands.

According to this person, the penalties and findings emerging after the completion of hearings are expected to provide greater clarity on the scope for further action against surrogate advertising practices.

Creating a false or misleading advertisement detrimental to consumers can lead to imprisonment for up to two years and a fine of up to 10 lakh, with subsequent offences potentially resulting in imprisonment for up to five years and a fine of up to 50 lakh, as per Section 89 of the Consumer Protection Act.

Legal experts said that the Consumer Protection Act gives the CCPA broad powers to act against misleading advertisements, but does not specifically define surrogate advertising, creating a major legal grey area.

Also Read | Brewed overseas, rooted in India: The rise of diaspora alcohol brands

“Alcobev companies often promote legally permissible products such as soda, packaged water and music events under the same brand identity as their liquor labels, making enforcement difficult. In the absence of a clear statutory provision, any separate guideline could face legal scrutiny over interpretation and regulatory overreach,” said Vijay Kumar, partner, Fox Mandal, a law firm.

Debate has outgrown liquor brands

Industry executives say the debate over surrogate advertising has widened beyond liquor branding to encompass larger questions about digital advertising, evolving media consumption patterns, and policy consistency.

Ruchira Jaitly, chief marketing officer of Diageo India, told Mint: “For alcoholic beverage companies, the challenge remains building trust in quality, responsibly curated offerings at scale amid growing industry proliferation. It is important to distinguish between surrogate advertising and legitimate brand extensions that leverage trademarks for incremental revenue streams.”

Both Indian and multinational liquor companies are prioritising responsible drinking messaging, while OTT has already displaced mainstream advertising, said Poonam Chandel, former managing director of Neuworld Spirits and Cobra Beer. She said that any regulatory tightening must equally target surrogate advertising by pan masala and cigarette makers.

“There also needs to be a larger debate on why alcohol advertising continues to remain restricted when state governments are heavily reliant on excise revenues,” Chandel added.

Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) chief executive officer Manisha Kapoor said companies have largely operated within the boundaries permitted by law.

Kapoor, whose organisation has attempted to draw a distinction between legitimate brand extensions and surrogate advertisements, said, “The real debate, however, lies in the nuance: where a permissible brand extension ends and surrogate advertising begins.”

The industry body has backed a self-regulatory approach, arguing that distinguishing between legitimate brand extensions and surrogate advertising remains complex.

Also Read | Star power fades as Indian brands adapt to a changing market

Vinod Giri, director general of the Brewers Association of India (BAI), an industry body for India’s beer sector, said he understands the need to tighten oversight of surrogate advertising, “but the challenge lies in distinguishing between a genuine business diversification and plain, simple liquor promotion in violation of laws.”

Public health at stake

Many companies run bona fide non-alcoholic businesses under shared brand identities, complicating enforcement, Giri said, adding that he favoured a self-regulatory model underpinned by voluntary guidelines over prescriptive statutory rules.

Giri was also part of the March 2024 committee that examined surrogate advertising norms. The draft guidelines, slated for public consultation last year, are yet to be prepared as the government grapples with concerns over their legal validity.

Surrogate advertising deepens alcohol brand recall, particularly among young consumers, even when officially tied to non-alcohol products, said Dr Anand Vishal, professor in the department of medicine at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. He called for regulations that balance industry interests with public health goals.

Key Takeaways
  • Government's surrogate ad crackdown stalls due to legal definition gaps.
  • Consumer Protection Act, 2019 does not explicitly define surrogate advertising.
  • Case-by-case enforcement under misleading-ad rules to continue despite the broader pause.
  • Industry pushes self-regulation; ASCI struggles to separate real brand extensions.
  • Public health experts warn young consumers are most vulnerable to surrogate ads.

About the Authors

Dhirendra Kumar

Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospitality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.