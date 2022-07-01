Govt slaps tax on petrol, diesel and ATF exports: No impact on domestic prices2 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 01:08 PM IST
Govt has increased tax on petrol, diesel and ATF exports. It has also imposed a windfall tax on crude oil
Govt has increased tax on petrol, diesel and ATF exports. It has also imposed a windfall tax on crude oil
Listen to this article
To ease the domestic fuel supply crunch the government has decided to slap an export tax on petrol, diesel and jet fuel (ATF) shipped overseas by firms like Reliance Industries. It has also imposed a windfall tax on crude oil produced locally by companies such as ONGC and Vedanta.