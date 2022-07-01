Govt slaps tax on petrol, diesel and ATF exports: No impact on domestic prices

The export tax follows oil refiners particularly Reliance Industries and Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy making a killing in exporting fuel to deficit regions such as Europe and the US in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The refiners are said to have processed Russian crude oil available at a discount after it was shunned by the west, and exported fuel produced from it to Europe and the US.

