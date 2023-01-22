Govt support needed till EV segment crosses a certain threshold: Girish Wagh2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 08:18 PM IST
- According to Wagh, there is also a case to consider the extension of the FAME II scheme, which will come to an end next year and include bigger electric buses to avail of subsidy, he told PTI.
Support provided by the government to promote electric and zero emission vehicles through schemes such as FAME II, need to be continued till penetration of such automobiles crosses a particular threshold with a good level of localisation, expresses Tata Motors Executive Director Girish Wagh.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×