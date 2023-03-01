Govt suspends FCRA licence of think-tank CPR for violating laws

Govt suspends FCRA licence of think-tank CPR for violating laws1 min read . 02:57 PM IST
- The home ministry has suspended the FCRA licence of prominent public think-tank Centre for Policy Research over violation of laws
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday suspended the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence of the prominent public think-tank Centre for Policy Research over violation of laws.
This is a developing story, more details are being updated
