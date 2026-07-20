Subscribe

Govt tables bill in Lok Sabha to increase Supreme Court bench to 38 judges

In May, the Union Cabinet approved a proposal to increase the number of Supreme Court judges, after which the government cleared the appointment of five new judges on 1 June to help reduce pendency in the apex court, which primarily deals with complex questions of law.

Manas Pimpalkhare
Published20 Jul 2026, 07:29 PM IST
Advertisement
The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 seeks parliament's approval to raise the headcount of judges in the apex court to 38, including the chief justice of India (CJI), from 34 currently.
The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 seeks parliament's approval to raise the headcount of judges in the apex court to 38, including the chief justice of India (CJI), from 34 currently.(PTI)
AI Quick Read

NEW DELHI: Union law and justice minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to increase the number of Supreme Court judges, as the government seeks to ease case pendency in the apex court.

The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 seeks parliament's approval to raise the headcount of judges in the apex court to 38, including the chief justice of India (CJI), from 34 currently.

Advertisement

In May, the Union Cabinet approved a proposal to increase the number of Supreme Court judges, after which the government cleared the appointment of five new judges on 1 June to help reduce pendency in the apex court, which primarily deals with complex questions of law.

Also Read | India’s MSMEs brace for impact as US-Iran ceasefire crumbles

Currently, the working strength of the top court's bench is 32, including the CJI. The last time the sanctioned strength of the Supreme Court bench, excluding the chief justice, was increased was in 2019, from 30 to 33.

Appointments to the Supreme Court bench are crucial due to the high volume of cases to be decided by the top court. According to the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), a government-run portal, as many as 92,249 cases are pending in the Supreme Court, of which 35,808 (38%) are less than a year old. The oldest case still pending before the court is from 1986, according to the NJDG. India’s top court disposed of 56,342 cases in 2025 against 60,948 new cases filed, the data showed.

Advertisement
Also Read | Can music labels be taxed for promoting songs they own? Supreme Court to decide

The Supreme Court collegium, which recommends appointments and transfers of judges to the higher judiciary, is currently headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and includes the two senior-most puisne judges, Justices Vikram Nath and J.K. Maheshwari.

A puisne judge in a high court or Supreme Court refers to a judge who is ranked lower in seniority than the chief justice of that particular court.

NJDG DATA

Meanwhile, India’s lower courts are still burdened with high pendency. NJDG data also showed that the country’s district courts have 31.15 million criminal pending cases and 6.13 million pending civil suits.

Also Read | BHEL to build India's first indigenous 360 kW EV charger

So far in 2026, district courts have disposed of 12.89 million cases, the data showed, against 14.68 million new cases instituted in the same period.

Advertisement

Most notably, according to NJDG data, the biggest reason behind this burgeoning pendency is the unavailability of counsel in nearly 6 million cases.

About the Author

Manas Pimpalkhare

Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policy, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s g...Read More

Government
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Follow the CJP Protest LIVE blog for updates on the Parliament march, Delhi Metro closures, security arrangements and Wangchuk’s health.
HomeNewsGovt tables bill in Lok Sabha to increase Supreme Court bench to 38 judges
Advertisement
Read Next Story