Govt targets small disputes choking highways with new resolution panel

In the roads and highways sector, as many as 574 national highway projects awarded over the past five years, with cumulative project costs estimated at around ₹3.60 trillion have overshot their original completion timelines, the road ministry informed the Rajya Sabha on 17 December. Of these, over 300 projects are facing delays of up to one year, while 253 projects have been delayed by 1-3 years. Another 21 projects are running more than three years behind schedule, excluding those under consideration for termination or foreclosure.