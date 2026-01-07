NEW DELHI: The government has set up a dedicated early dispute resolution panel to speed up the settlement of small-value disputes worth about ₹20,000 crore that have slowed highway development in the country.
Govt targets small disputes choking highways with new resolution panel
SummaryThe pre-conciliation committee, set up by the ministry of road transport and highways, will attempt to resolve disputes valued under ₹5 crore between highway contractors and government authorities before they snowball into prolonged legal battles.
