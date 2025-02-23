Govt plans to integrate telemedicine services under single window

"E-sanjeevani is telemedicine platform and UHI is just like UPI. For example--if you are using any application, lets' say Arogya Setu, and you also want to use e-Sanjeevani. In that case, Arogya Setu and e-Sanjeevani have to be integrated with UHI," said an official aware of the plan. "Other platforms can integrate with UHI. And now, if we put any search for a paediatrician, the Arogya Setu will push it to UHI, which will broadcast it to all other integrators, and they will respond with the list of paediatrician and the patient can avail teleconsultation as needed."