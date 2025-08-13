Govt tightens norms for Overseas Citizens of India, says registrations can be cancelled if…

OCI Alert: The move is aimed at tightening the legal framework governing OCI status, which grants certain rights and privileges to foreign citizens of Indian origin

Updated13 Aug 2025, 05:10 PM IST
OCI Alert: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has now tightened rules for Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), stating that their registration can be revoked if they are sentenced to at least two years in prison or are charge-sheeted for an offence carrying a potential jail term of seven years or more.

The OCI card allows Indian-origin foreign nationals to visit India without a visa.

The move is aimed at tightening the legal framework governing OCI status, which grants certain rights and privileges to foreign citizens of Indian origin, according to Akashvani.

