OPEN APP
Home / News / Govt to approach capital market to raise funds for four road projects
Listen to this article

Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday that the government will approach the capital market in September to raise funds for four road projects. Nitin Gadkari said that the money will be raised through Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs). The Union minister said there will be an investment limit of 10 lakh for retail investors.

Addressing a FICCI event, Nitin Gadkari said, "We will be approaching the capital market to raise funds for the four road projects... there will be an assured return of 7-8 per cent."

Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) are instruments on the pattern of mutual funds, designed to pool money from investors and invest in assets that will provide cash flows over a period of time.

Nitin Gadkari said the road ministry will also be opening up projects under the build operate transfer (BOT) model once again. He said he has set a target to take the national highway network length to 2 lakh km by 2024. At the end of November 2021, the total length of national highways in India has increased from nearly 91,287 km in April 2014 to about 1,40,937 km.

Nitin Gadkari reiterated his aim of replacing the use of petrol and diesel with alternative fuels.

(With PTI inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout