Govt to approach capital market to raise funds for four road projects1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 05:30 PM IST
- Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the Central government will approach the capital market to raise funds for four road projects
Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday that the government will approach the capital market in September to raise funds for four road projects. Nitin Gadkari said that the money will be raised through Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs). The Union minister said there will be an investment limit of ₹10 lakh for retail investors.