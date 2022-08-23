Govt to approach capital market to raise funds for four road projects

Nitin Gadkari said the road ministry will also be opening up projects under the build operate transfer (BOT) model once again. He said he has set a target to take the national highway network length to 2 lakh km by 2024. At the end of November 2021, the total length of national highways in India has increased from nearly 91,287 km in April 2014 to about 1,40,937 km.