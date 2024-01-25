News
Govt to bolster public sector insurance firms in FY25
Summary
- The capital infusion would help improve the financial health of the state-backed general insurance firms
New Delhi: The government may recapitalize state-owned general insurers to help them meet regulatory requirements in preparation for their planned listing and privatization in the coming financial year, two people aware of the matter said.
