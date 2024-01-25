Govt to bolster public sector insurance firms in FY25

However, the New India Assurance Company Ltd reported a loss of ₹199.99 crore for the second quarter of FY24 from a profit of ₹260.23 crore posted during Q2FY23. Earlier this fiscal, the government had planned to infuse ₹4,000 crore– ₹5,000 crore in state-owned general insurers. But this didn’t materialize, and the government is now likely to recapitalize these companies in the next fiscal.