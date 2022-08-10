Flight tickets: Airfare caps to be removed from 31 August1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 05:44 PM IST
- India has decided to do away with airfare caps imposed on the airlines in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic from 31 August
In a rare move, the Central government has decided to do away with airfare caps imposed on domestic airlines in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. The airfare caps would be removed from 31 August, the civil aviation ministry said on Wednesday, lifting restrictions on ticket prices.