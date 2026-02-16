PEs, wealth funds and pension funds: The BOT road auction room is about to get crowded soon
Subhash Narayan , Rituraj Baruah 7 min read 16 Feb 2026, 05:35 am IST
Summary
The ministry of road transport and highways is set to amend the model concession agreement for build-operate-transfer projects, in a move that will for the first time allow private equity firms and large fund houses to directly bid for greenfield highway construction contracts.
Private equity firms, pension funds and sovereign wealth funds may soon get to bid for greenfield highway projects under the so-called build-operate-transfer (BOT) model, setting the stage for the entry of cash-rich investors right from a project's start. The effort to accelerate India's ambitious infrastructure plans marks a departure from the current regime, where these investors can enter only once the projects are up and running.
