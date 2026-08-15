New Delhi: Given growing complaints, the Union health and family welfare ministry has firmed up standards for the $2.1 billion cosmetology market, according to data from India Brand Equity Foundation and Grand View Research, to standardize clinical care, enforce mandatory safety protocols, and ensure patient health safety that will also help in eliminating ghost clinics, according to a government official and documents reviewed by Mint.
Govt turns the screws on cosmetology sector, firms up standards to regulate $2.1 billion market
SummaryThe health ministry has issued the first binding standards for its $2.1 billion cosmetology industry, restricting clinics to registered dermatologists and surgeons. The rules set safety, space and staffing norms, following complaints of unqualified operators and patient harm.
New Delhi: Given growing complaints, the Union health and family welfare ministry has firmed up standards for the $2.1 billion cosmetology market, according to data from India Brand Equity Foundation and Grand View Research, to standardize clinical care, enforce mandatory safety protocols, and ensure patient health safety that will also help in eliminating ghost clinics, according to a government official and documents reviewed by Mint.
About the Author
Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.