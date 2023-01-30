Govt vehicles older than 15 years to go off the road from 1 April2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 09:21 PM IST
- New vehicles will replace the ones that will go off the roads, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said
A total of nine lakh Central and state government-owned vehicles that are older than 15 years will go off the roads from 1 April. New vehicles will replace the ones that will go off the roads, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday while addressing an event.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×