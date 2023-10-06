Govt warns X, YouTube, Telegram of action if child sexual abuse material not removed from platforms
‘The IT rules under the IT Act lays down strict expectations from social media intermediaries that they should not allow criminal or harmful posts on their platforms,’ MoS for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on October 6 issued a warning to leading social media intermediaries, warning them of removal of their legal protection if content related to child sexual abuse is not removed from their platforms.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message