Govt will soon introduce new version of Data Protection Bill: Union minister

Govt will soon introduce new version of Data Protection Bill: Union minister2 min read . 10:18 PM IST
- Month after withdrawing the Data Protection Bill, the government has said that the IT ministry will soon introduce a new version of the bill
Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday said that the ministry will soon come up with a new version of the Data Protection Bill. The Union minister added that the IT ministry that a new Telecom Bill will soon be presented by the government.
The Ministry of Electronics and IT tweeted: “I request the judicial community to come up with suggestions based on their experience in the day-to-day working of our judicial system. We're coming up with a complete overhaul of Cyber Laws & very soon, we'll also present a New Telecom Bill."
The minister added: "We will also be coming up with a new version of the Data Protection Bill; a Digital India Act is also being worked on. We are making the online world more accountable for what is published there."
“The Cytrain Setu initiative is a part of Prime Minister's Mission Karmayogi, in which the Hon'ble PM has given target to all the ministries to come up with innovative programs," Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
The data protection is among the most significant issues being debated in public space due to the growing role of technology in the lives of people and the government has decided to withdraw the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 and come up with more comprehensive legislation.
The issue has several dimensions and the Joint Committee of Parliament which scrutinised the bill made major recommendations making it necessary for the government to relook at the bill.
In August, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had moved a motion in the Lok Sabha to withdraw the bill. The bill was criticised with the allegations that a considerable number of exemptions had been given to the government and government-run agencies.
Moving the motion to withdraw the bill, Ashwini Vaishnaw had said the Joint Committee of Parliament recommended 81 amendments in the bill. The minister said that since the Parliamentary committee recommended major changes, it was like rewriting the whole bill.
"The Joint Parliamentary Committee did very extensive work. They consulted a very large number of stakeholders. After it, the Joint Committee of Parliament gave a very comprehensive report which recommended 81 amendments in a Bill that was of 99 sections, it was practically rewriting the entire bill. Apart from the amendments, they were some 12 major suggestions were there from the committee," he had said.
