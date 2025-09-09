Goyal urges steelmakers to become self-reliant, learn from rare earth crisis

New Delhi: Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Monday warned India’s biggest steelmakers against over-reliance on imports of metallurgical coke (met coke)—a key raw material for steelmaking—and urged them to build local capacity and avoid vulnerabilities similar to the Chinese rare earth magnet crisis.

“Better develop your own met coke supplies and enough capacity,” Goyal said at the Indian Steel Association Conclave in New Delhi. “We may not give you quotas next year.”

Notably, India, the world’s second-biggest crude steel producer, currently allows imports of 1.4 million tonnes (mt) of met coke under a country-specific quota for January-June, which has since been extended to 31 December.

Goyal expressed unhappiness that steelmakers continued to import to save costs. “When met coke needed protection, I didn’t get support from the steel industry. For a few dollars saving, you preferred to import met coke,” Goyal said.

Citing China’s recent restrictions on rare earth magnets that rattled global auto supply chains, Goyal said the steel sector should take lessons and embrace self-reliance.

“The recent turmoil in the world, the permanent (rare earth) magnet ban, almost brought the entire auto industry to its knees,” said Goyal, adding that the steel industry needs to understand the importance of self-reliance and supporting each other.

“The spirit of supporting each other needs to be inculcated across the value chain and it should start with your industry,” the minister reiterated.

Industry veterans like Jindal Steel chairman Naveen Jindal, AMNS India’s chief executive officer Dilip Oommen and Steel Authority of India chairman Amarendu Prakash were present at the programme.

Goyal’s comments come at a time when there are broader concerns over supply chain resilience and national security. With global trade tensions rising, countries are reassessing dependencies on foreign nations for critical materials. The steel sector’s reliance on imports not only exposes it to price volatility but also leaves them with insecurity over raw material supplies.

The Centre, according to Goyal, is ready to support the sector’s growth but expects the industry to make bold, long-term investments. He encouraged collaboration between steelmakers, mining companies, and policymakers to build capacity and reduce import reliance.

“The message of self-reliance is a wake up call for all of us,” Goyal said.

Separately, on 26 August, the commerce minister chaired a meeting with stakeholders from the steel and mining sectors to explore measures for increasing the supply of another key raw material: iron ore.

He pushed Indian steelmakers to ramp up domestic mining, which would help lower prices and make local steel more competitive globally. This move would support the industry in achieving Goyal’s export target of 50 mt over the coming years, Mint reported earlier.