GPS mishap leaves Thai woman stuck on wooden suspension bridge: See photo
A woman in Thailand found herself stuck on a wooden suspension bridge after following GPS directions. Emergency responders successfully rescued her and her car without causing any damage.
Using GPS is a good practice as it guides drivers to its destination. However, some it does acts crazy. However, sometimes it does turn out to be a blunder as it leads us to uncharted roads or lands us in routes we never intended to take.
