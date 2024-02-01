GPS mishap leaves Thai woman stuck on wooden suspension bridge

Using GPS is a good practice as it guides drivers to its destination. However, some it does acts crazy. However, sometimes it does turn out to be a blunder as it leads us to uncharted roads or lands us in routes we never intended to take. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a recent incident, GPS system landed a Thai woman on a wooden suspension bridge over the Yom river with her car precariously balanced on the bridge. As reported by the Pattaya News, a woman was seen with her white Hinda sedan stuck on the Wiang Thong Bridge after the GPS guided her to take the route. She was found by 38-year-old driver Makun Inchan who also helped her and called for emergency responders.

Image of the incident shared on Instagram (Source: weirdkaya)

According to the report, the incident happened on January 28 at approximately 5:40 p.m. Responders with two tractors managed to bring the car, which was fifteen metres above the suspension bridge, back to safety without causing any damage. The 120-meter-long bridge where she was stuck was reserved only for pedestrian and not for vehicles.

Speaking to the woman who was stranded, she revealed that she was new to the location and followed the GPS system to get to the pinned location she was sent by her friend, the report said. During the conversation, it was also revealed that she was a resident of Nong Muang Khai district and was travelling to meet her friend in Sung Men district.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time such a incident occurred. Earlier, a similar situation was reported from India's Tamil Nadu state where an SUV driver travelling with his friends relied on Google Maps for the ‘fastest route’ and ended up stuck on a flight of steps. They were guided by Google Maps through the Police Quarters, which the navigation app called the "fastest route". But this route led them to a steep set of stairs in a neighborhood.

