GQG sees $2 billion Adani bet delivering returns over 100%1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 08:32 AM IST
Rajiv Jain, the GQG Partners Inc. chief investment officer who bought almost $2 billion worth of Adani Group stock last month, sees the bet on the Indian conglomerate delivering a return in excess of 100 percent.
Rajiv Jain, the GQG Partners Inc. chief investment officer who bought almost $2 billion worth of Adani Group stock last month, sees the bet on the Indian conglomerate delivering a return in excess of 100 percent.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×