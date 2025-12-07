Q. Snap now has a CMO after a couple of years. How have the first few months in this role been?

I’ve been attending a new employee orientation even though it’s been 9-10 months for me in the organization [laughs]. But in terms of campaigns, last year was less about social media, more about Snapchat. We are now clearly wanting to establish that we are different. Last year, we had said what we aren’t, this year we have to say what we are. I wanted [Snap] to have a new value proposition and come up with a new brand positioning.