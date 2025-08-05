Grace or golgappa? Woman shows how to eat pani puri without messing up makeup, leaves netizens irked | Viral video

Golgappa or pani puri is a popular Indian street food made of a crispy-fried puri filled with a flavorful mixture of potatoes, chickpeas and spices. The popular bite-sized snack is loved for its tangy taste and the fun of eating it with your hands. Now, a new ‘hack’ is being suggested on social media to eat it in a ‘graceful’ way without ruining your lipstick or makeup. And not all are impressed.

The recent Instagram video, shared by personality developer and counsellor Pria Warrick, @priawarrickfinishingacademy, showed a woman eating pani puri in a very graceful and neat way without smudging her lipstick or makeup. The caption said, “Yes, it’s possible to enjoy pani puri without messing up your makeup or your grace.” It also said that you can eat your favourite street food in a classy way, just like in fine dining.

But the idea didn’t go well with many, and golgappa fans across the internet were irked. They said this is not how golgappa is meant to be eaten. For them, it’s all about the fun, the mess, and the real taste when you eat it the traditional way.

The post also sparked wider conversation on preserving traditional food culture in a world driven by digital trends.

What social media users say One Instagram user @sushmita10795 commented, “With all due respect ma’am, I would rather apply another coat of lipstick than compromise with the golgappa.”

Another user, @mahi.kaur, said she reported the video, calling it “bullying and harassment”.

Another critical comment came from @vandanaaofficial, who wrote, “Golgappa is Indian street food. You don’t need a spoon or fork to eat it. You fill it with spiced water and pop the whole thing into your mouth — that’s the real joy. Not everything needs to look Western or polished. Let’s enjoy our street food like it’s meant to be — real, raw, and desi!”