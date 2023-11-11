Grammy Awards 2024: Falu's song 'Abundance in Millets', inspired by PM Narendra Modi's proposition to promote millets, has been nominated for a Grammy Award.

Grammy Awards 2024: The song 'Abundance in Millets', featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sung by Falguni Shah and her husband Gaurav Shah, has been nominated in the best global music performance category at the 2024 Grammy Awards. The song features a speech written and delivered by PM Modi.

As per Falu's website, “Abundance in Millets" was created to raise awareness of the supergrain as another potential key to minimizing world hunger. Falu is a Grammy Award winning Indian vocalist and songwriter. In 2022, Falu had won the Grammy Award for Best Children's Music Album ‘A Colorful World.’

Who is Falguni Shah? -Falguni Shah is a singer, songwriter, and also the 1st South Asian woman to win a Grammy.

-She is renowned ability to seamlessly blend a signature modern inventive style with a formidable Indian classically-trained vocal talent.

-Shah been a Carnegie Hall’s ambassador of Indian Music since 2006.

-She has shared the stage alongside international performers including A. R. Rahman, Ricky Martin, Yo-Yo Ma, Wyclef Jean, Philip Glass, and Blues Traveller, among others.

-She has also performed at the White House for Michelle and former US President Barack Obama and was also the featured performer at the Time-100 gala in 2009.

Earlier in June this year, taking to X, Falu had said, "Abundance in Millets" a song inspired by PM Narendra Modi's proposition to the UN to declare 2023 as the International Year of Millets. Honoured to collaborate with him, write a song to promote millet, help farmers grow it and help end world hunger." PM Modi had unveiled the album cover of the song during his four-day visit to the US in June.

Earlier, Shah had also revealed that the idea to write a song about millets came to her when she had met PM Modi in New Delhi last year after her Grammy win. She claimed that during their conversation about the ability of music to inspire change and elevate humanity, the prime minister advised her to compose a song with a message on putting an end to hunger. Falu had said that she had very naively enen asked the prime minister if he would write the song with her and he had agreed.

Other artists nominated for Best Global Music Performance category Apart from Falu's “Abundance in Millets", other nominees for the Best Global Music Performance category are

Shadow Forces by Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, and Shahzad Ismaily;

Alone by Burna Boy;

Feel by Davido;

Milagro Y Disastre by Silvana Estrada;

Pashto by Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia; and

Todo Colores by Ibrahim Maalouf featuring Cimafunk and Tank and the Bangas.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)



