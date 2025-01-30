Grammy Awards 2025: The most awaited music awards show of the year is set to take place soon. The 67th edition of the prestigious awards in the music industry will be available for live streaming on OTT platform.

Highlights of the night will be performances by Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, and Teddy Swims.

In addition to the annual In Memoriam segment, the event will commemorate music industry’s brightest stars and pay a tribute to the life and legacy of Quincy Jones. In support of Los Angeles wildfire, tribute will be paid to the victims and funds will be raised for relief efforts and to aid music professionals impacted the disaster.

When, where and how to watch 67th Grammy Awards 2025? Music enthusiasts can watch the one of most celebrated award show of the year on Monday, February 3, 2025. Viewers can catch the 'Gramophone Awards' on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Thus, one of the four major annual American entertainment awards will be live streamed from 6:30 am IST and will conclude at 10:00 am IST.

The star-studded event will feature Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow, St Vincent and Stevie Wonder, among others.

Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena is preparing to host the award ceremony on Sunday where Trevor Noah will return as host for the fifth consecutive year. According to Eastern Standard Time, the event will be held on February 2, between 8:00 pm and 11:30 pm.

Grammy Award nominations Moving to Grammy Award nominations, Beyoncé leads the list with an impressive total of 11. Following her are Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone, each receiving 7 nominations. Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Taylor Swift closely follow with 6 nominations each.

