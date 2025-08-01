Grammy winner Flaco Jimenez dies at 86: All about the legendary accordionist from Texas' San Antonio

Legendary musician Flaco Jimenez, a Grammy award-winning artist, passed away on Thursday, July 31, at the age of 86.

Advertisement

He reportedly died at one of his sons’ homes following a long illness. His last words were “Ya estoy cansado (I’m tired),” according to a local publication quoting his son Arturo.

Sharing the news of his demise, his family posted on Facebook saying, “It is with great sadness that we share tonight the loss of our father, Flaco Jimenez.” They said that he was surrounded by his loved ones and “will be missed immensely”.

“Thank you to all of his fans and friends—those who cherished his music. And a big thank you for all of the memories. His legacy will live on through his music and all of his fans,” the post read further.

The family has requested privacy during this time of sadness and grief.

Advertisement

Also Read | Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg dies at 65 after battle with prostate cancer

Flaco Jimenez spent a lot of time being hospitalised late last year, but had returned home to his family in January 2025.

Who is Flaco Jimenez? Flaco Jimenez, born as Leonardo Jimenez on 11 March 1939 in San Antonio, Texas, was a towering figure in Conjunto, Tejano, and Texas-Mexican accordion music.

Advertisement

Conjunto was a Tex-Mex translation of the polkas and waltzes brought to Central Texas by European immigrants. It was typically played by a small band, at first accordion and bajo sexto (a 12-string instrument). Later, bass and drums were introduced into the mix.

Along with his brother Santiago Jr, Flaco, Spanish for “skinny”, devoted his life to the music pioneered by his grandfather, Patricio Jimenez, and father Santiago Jimenez Sr.

Flaco Jimenez started playing with his father at 7, when he was a boy and, by the time he was a teenager (15), he was recording with a band. His first local hit was the single “Hasta La Vista,” released in 1955 on the Tipico label.

He rose from regional dance halls to global stages through collaborations with legends like Ry Cooder, Bob Dylan, Dwight Yoakam, Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris, and the Rolling Stones.

Advertisement

He was integral to the Texas Tornados and Los Super Seven, earning six Grammy Awards over the course of his seven-decade career, including a Lifetime Achievement in 2015, and saw his album Partners inducted into the US Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry in 2021.