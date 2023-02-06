Grammys 2023: Beyoncé wins 2 awards, Viola Davis now an EGOT
- Beyoncé, who now has 30 awards, only needs two more wins to eclipse the record held by the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti, who has 31 Grammys. Solti has held on to the record since 1997.
Beyoncé has already won two Grammys on Sunday, bringing her a step closer in her pursuit of being the most decorated artist in the show's history.
