Grammys 2023: Beyoncé wins 2 awards, Viola Davis now an EGOT

There could be many other firsts: If Bad Bunny wins album of the year for “Un Verano Sin Ti," it would be the first time a Spanish-language album has taken home the top honor. Taylor Swift, whose latest album “Midnights" wasn't eligible for this year's Grammys, could win her first song of the year trophy for “All Too Well." An Adele win for song of the year for her track “Easy on Me" would make her the most decorated artist in the category with three wins, the others coming for her megahits “Hello" and “Rolling in the Deep."