₹100 trillion infrastructure plan to roll out over 5 years
Gireesh Chandra Prasad , Subhash Narayan 7 min read 09 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST
- The blueprint would include a ₹20-trillion master plan to develop 50,000 km of expressways, ₹2 trillion towards development of port infrastructure, and a ₹10-12 trillion plan to upgrade the railway network, among others.
New Delhi: A grand plan to build India’s infrastructure to a new level is in the works. Such a blueprint would work towards leveraging the vast amounts of money being pumped in by both the central and state governments, as well as the private sector, three people aware of the development said on condition of anonymity.
