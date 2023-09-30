Granules India gets USFDA nod for hypertension generic drug
The drug is indicated for the treatment of hypertension to lower blood pressure and to reduce the risk of stroke in patients with hypertension and left ventricular hypertrophy, the company said.
Pharmaceutical major Granules India on September 30 announced that it received the nod from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its new drug that is a generic equivalent of a listed drug used in the treatment of hypertension.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message