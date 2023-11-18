GRAP-4 curbs revoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves
The GRAP-4 restrictions, which barred the entry of polluting vehicles from other states, mandated work from home for 50% employees and barred offline classes for primary school children, had came into effect on November 5.
The restrictions imposed in a bid to reduce air pollution, under Stage IV of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4), have been revoked in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) in view of a relative improvement in the air quality conditions, an order stated on November 18.
