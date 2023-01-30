Grateful for Pathaan success in spite of…: Shah Rukh Khan as movie rakes in over 500 cr in 5 days2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 06:33 PM IST
- Shah Rukh Khan said the 'Pathaan' team is grateful to the audience for their support in spite of the things that 'would have curtailed the release of the film'
Actor Shah Rukh Khan said on Monday that team Pathaan is grateful for all the love the movie has received since its release in spite of the protests against it. Shah Rukh Khan whose ‘Pathaan’ is creating new records at Box Office held a press conference in Mumbai with co-actors – Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Since its release last week, Pathaan has raked in over ₹500 crore.
