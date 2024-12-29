President Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives lauded Dr Manmohan Singh as a great statesman, recalling their 2011 meeting that enhanced India-Maldives relations. He signed the condolence book, offering condolences to ex-PM's family and the Indian government.

Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu praised Dr Manmohan Singh as "a great statesman," days after his death. Recalling former Prime Minister's November 2011 visit to Maldives, he suggested that it marked a momentous milestone that further cemented the bonds of friendship with India, reported PTI.

Dr Manmohan Singh, who served as India’s prime minister for 2 terms, passed away on December 26 in New Delhi at the age of 92. Dr Manmohan Singh was a renowned economist and was a former finance minister of India. He served as India's prime minister between 2004 and 2014.

After the death of India's most distinguished leader, Maldives' President signed the condolence book at the High Commission of India. Conveying sympathies to the former Indian prime minister's family and the government and people of India, a statement from the president's office stated, "during this time of profound loss." Mohamed Muizzu offered condolences on behalf of the Government and people of the Maldives.

Replying to Mohamed Muizzu's codoling message, the Indian High Commission in a post on X stated, “We appreciate the thoughtful gesture of HEP @MMuizzu for being the first dignitary to sign the condolence book @HCIMaldives on sad demise of Hon’ble former PM Dr Manmohan Singh. His words of support are truly valued & comforting."

Maldives' President paid tributes to India's former Prime Minister on social media platform X and recalled that his “historic visit to the Maldives in November 2011 marked a significant milestone in advancing our economic and social development."

"Dr Singh's commitment to progress, and his leadership to strengthen 'Look East Policy' played a pivotal role in fostering development and cooperation across the South Asia region," the post added.