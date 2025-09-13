Mint Explainer | Will Karnataka's AI city succeed where India's smart cities faltered?
Leslie D'Monte 5 min read 13 Sept 2025, 07:00 am IST
Summary
The Karnataka government has set aside ₹20,000 crore to develop the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) on the outskirts of Bengaluru city.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Karnataka government is planning to develop the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) on the outskirts of Bengaluru city, an ambitious project that revives memories of Navi Mumbai and Gurugram, satellite townships of Mumbai and Delhi, respectively.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story