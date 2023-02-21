The chief scientist of the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) has issued a warning regarding the heightened risk of a catastrophic earthquake occurring unexpectedly. Warning of the “possibility of a greater earthquake", Chief Scientist Dr N Purnachandra Rao said the surface of the Earth is composed of several tectonic plates that remain in continuous motion. One of these plates, the Indian plate, is currently moving at a rate of approximately 5 cm per year, resulting in stress along the Himalayas.

He added that in Uttarakhand, India has a robust network of 18 seismograph stations. The area known as the seismic gap, located between Himachal Pradesh and the western portion of Nepal, including Uttarakhand, is particularly vulnerable to earthquakes, which can strike at any moment, the NGRI chief scientist said.

The possibility of a significantly larger earthquake taking place is a serious concern that demands immediate attention. The potential for this disaster to strike without warning means that preparations must be made to mitigate the effects.

The warning of a “greater earthquake" due to the accumulation of stress along the Himalayas come in the wake of the disastrous earthquake of 7.8 magnitude that hit Turkey and Syria, killing nearly 45,000 people on both sides and displacing thousands more.