‘Greater earthquake possibility’: NGRI chief scientist warns of disaster ‘at any time'
- The surface of the Earth is composed of several tectonic plates that remain in continuous motion and one of these plates, the Indian plate, is currently moving at a rate of approximately 5 cm per year, resulting in stress along the Himalayas, escalating the possibility of a ‘greater earthquake’
The chief scientist of the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) has issued a warning regarding the heightened risk of a catastrophic earthquake occurring unexpectedly. Warning of the “possibility of a greater earthquake", Chief Scientist Dr N Purnachandra Rao said the surface of the Earth is composed of several tectonic plates that remain in continuous motion. One of these plates, the Indian plate, is currently moving at a rate of approximately 5 cm per year, resulting in stress along the Himalayas.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×