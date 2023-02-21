The chief scientist of the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) has issued a warning regarding the heightened risk of a catastrophic earthquake occurring unexpectedly. Warning of the “possibility of a greater earthquake", Chief Scientist Dr N Purnachandra Rao said the surface of the Earth is composed of several tectonic plates that remain in continuous motion. One of these plates, the Indian plate, is currently moving at a rate of approximately 5 cm per year, resulting in stress along the Himalayas.

