Greater Noida dowry harassment victim's son narrates horror behind viral video: ‘Chanta mara fir lighter se aag laga di’

A child, who saw his mother being assaulted and killed by her in-laws in Greater Noida, narrated the horror he witnessed when the incident happened. He said his mother was dragged by her hair and set ablaze using a lighter.

Advertisement

“Meri mumma ke upar kuch dala, fir unko chanta mara fir lighter se aag laga di. [They poured something on my mother, slapped her and set her ablaze using a lighter],” the victim's son was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The son, aged around six, had reportedly witnessed the incident that happened on Thursday night in Sirsa village, under the limits of Kasna Police Station in Greater Noida.

The incident came to light after two videos went viral earlier this week.

The woman was identified as Nikki (in her mid 30s). She had tied knots with Vipin in 2016. The couple has a son.

Viral Videos In one of the videos, a man and woman can be seen assaulting the woman and dragging her out of the house by her hair.

Advertisement

The other video shows the woman limping down the stairs after being set on fire.

Kanchan, Nikki's elder sister, who was married in the same family had captured the video of the incident, PTI reported.

Kanchan claimed that her younger sister was killed by the husband, Vipin, and in-laws for not meeting their dowry demand of ₹36 lakh.

Also Read | Woman regrets filing false dowry case against husband; netizens react

Kanchan, who is married to Vipin’s brother, said that on Thursday night, Nikki was thrashed and set on fire by her in-laws.

"We were beaten and tortured for the last many days for dowry. They were demanding ₹36 lakh in dowry. They carried out atrocities against my sister.”

"They hit her in her neck and head and threw acid on her. Our kids were also in the same house. I couldn't do anything. They tortured me as well," said weeping Kanchan while holding her sister’s son in her arms.

Advertisement

Kanchan reportedly said that their in-laws wanted her sister to go away so that Vipin can be remarried. “They slapped me. I was injured... unconscious the entire day," she added.

Also Read | Kerala woman dies in Sharjah; family alleges husband killed her over dowry

Police takes action Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sudhir Kumar said, "On August 21, we received a call from Fortis Hospital informing us that a woman with burn injuries had been admitted and was referred to Safdarjung Hospital."

"Police immediately left for Safdarjung Hospital, but the woman succumbed to her injuries before the team could reach the hospital," the official said.

The Additional DCP said that a case has been registered and the post-mortem was conducted.

“The family performed the last rites of the woman. Based on a complaint filed by the victim's sister, a case was registered against the victim's husband and his family at Kasna Police Station," he added.

Advertisement

Police said Nikki's husband Vipin was arrested.